11:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan

About 80 temporary vaccination centers were opened in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Health Promotion reported.

Including 9 centers were opened in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul region — 7, in Jalal-Abad region — 11, in Osh region — 9, in Naryn region — 10, in Talas region — 5 and in Batken region — 4.

At least 10 centers were opened in Bishkek, but the Russian Sputnik V vaccine can be get only in three of them. There are 11 temporary vaccination centers in the southern capital.

Detailed list of polyclinics can be found on the website of the Republican Center for Health Promotion.

If you were vaccinated at one of the centers, then you have to get the second dose at the same place.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. The available vaccine will be enough for 85,000 people, including 75,000 people can get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 10,000 — the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The next deliveries are expected in May-June.
link: https://24.kg/english/191643/
views: 121
Print
Related
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Eight refrigerated trucks for transportation of vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Number of mobile teams to increase in Bishkek
SDMK: Muslim can get vaccinated during Ramadan
European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 146.8 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,250 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 407 - in serious condition
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
199 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,030 in total
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
10:19
COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers open...
09:59
Ulukbek Maripov visits seven-year-old disabled Bilal
09:37
Murder of Madina café owner: Court delivers verdict
09:20
Attempt to hand over 8 kg of hashish to prisoners suppressed
26 April, Monday
18:27
State Registration Service produces 60 ID cards for Pamir Kyrgyz
18:16
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
18:04
Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan
17:49
Border delimitation: SCNS head promises residents of Ala-Buka to preserve land
17:02
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March