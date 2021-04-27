COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan

About 80 temporary vaccination centers were opened in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Center for Health Promotion reported.

Including 9 centers were opened in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul region — 7, in Jalal-Abad region — 11, in Osh region — 9, in Naryn region — 10, in Talas region — 5 and in Batken region — 4.

At least 10 centers were opened in Bishkek, but the Russian Sputnik V vaccine can be get only in three of them. There are 11 temporary vaccination centers in the southern capital.

Detailed list of polyclinics can be found on the website of the Republican Center for Health Promotion.

If you were vaccinated at one of the centers, then you have to get the second dose at the same place.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan. The available vaccine will be enough for 85,000 people, including 75,000 people can get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 10,000 — the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The next deliveries are expected in May-June.