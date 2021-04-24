Customs inspector causes damage to state of 1 million soms

An inspector of the South-Western customs was detained for causing damage to the state on an especially large scale. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The inspector was detained on April 21. Earlier, the fact was registered under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The suspect, in conspiracy with individual entrepreneurs who are engaged in the import of goods to Kyrgyzstan, conducted the required procedures for imported cargo at low customs duties. The damage to the state amounted to more than 1 million soms. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region,» the State Committee for National Security said.