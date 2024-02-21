17:35
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody

Former Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Karashev was released from custody. The press service of the Pershamaisky District Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the petition of the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan was satisfied on January 12.

«The previously applied measure of restraint in the form of detention in respect of Zamirbek Karashev had been changed to his own recognizance not to leave the city,» the court said.

Recall, the ex-official was detained in October 2023 on suspicion of complicity in the illegal deprivation of liberty of a person.
