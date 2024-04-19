13:26
Customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate

The customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate. It was announced at the Caspian Investment Forum Bishkek. The press service of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of the State Customs Service Samat Isabekov noted the importance of the event for the development of Kyrgyzstan — Azerbaijan economic relations.

According to him, it is necessary to develop transit potential and make efforts to establish business relations. He believes that Kyrgyzstan can become a link between China and Azerbaijan, through which the way to Turkey and Europe opens.

«We must simplify customs processes and thereby contribute to the development of international trade. These goals can be achieved by introducing automation and digitalization of customs processes,» the official said.

Entrepreneurs of the two countries are urged to develop trade relations and are guaranteed support.
