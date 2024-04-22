Private customs terminal in Kara-Suu transferred to state

Private customs terminal in Kara-Suu district, owned by Megaсompany LLC, has been transferred to the state. The Chairman of the State Customs Service, Samat Isabekov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to MP Elvira Surabaldieva, local residents have complained that the customs terminal has been operating illegally for three years and that the firm has allegedly seized pasture land.

«The Kara-Suu customs terminal is on the state’s balance sheet. We are putting the documents in order, and the issue will be finally resolved in the near future,» Samat Isabekov said.

He noted that all revenues from the work of the border crossing point will go to the budget from now on.