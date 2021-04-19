13:37
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

Work at Golovnoy water intake in Batken suspended, negotiations underway

Cleaning work at Golovnoy water intake was suspended after a conflict with residents of Khojai Alo village in Sughd region of Tajikistan. The office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, on April 17, residents of Khojai Alo village came to the water intake and demanded to stop the work, since in their opinion, it should be carried out jointly.

«A meeting was held between security officials and the plenipotentiary representatives in the region. Work at the water intake has been suspended. Negotiations will be held at the level of the heads of districts today,» the regional administration informed.

The border service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during a verbal skirmish, citizens of Tajikistan began to throw stones at the workers of the water utility. Later, the local administration denied this information.

Golovnoy water intake is located at the source of the canals that replenish Tortkul reservoir in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/190627/
views: 128
Print
Related
Emomali Rahmon: Exchange of Vorukh has never been discussed
MFA concerned: Tajikistan steps up checks of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal
Kamchybek Tashiev replies to ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan
Ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan comments on Tashiev’s words about Vorukh
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan not consider Vorukh in Batken region as enclave
Kyrgyzstan proposes to exchange Vorukh enclave for other land
WHO announces outbreak of poliovirus in Tajikistan
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
19 April, Monday
12:39
2,516 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 364 - in serious condition 2,516 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 364 -...
12:27
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:23
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:16
Work at Golovnoy water intake in Batken suspended, negotiations underway
11:51
Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken - Isfana road under control