Work at Golovnoy water intake in Batken suspended, negotiations underway

Cleaning work at Golovnoy water intake was suspended after a conflict with residents of Khojai Alo village in Sughd region of Tajikistan. The office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, on April 17, residents of Khojai Alo village came to the water intake and demanded to stop the work, since in their opinion, it should be carried out jointly.

«A meeting was held between security officials and the plenipotentiary representatives in the region. Work at the water intake has been suspended. Negotiations will be held at the level of the heads of districts today,» the regional administration informed.

The border service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during a verbal skirmish, citizens of Tajikistan began to throw stones at the workers of the water utility. Later, the local administration denied this information.

Golovnoy water intake is located at the source of the canals that replenish Tortkul reservoir in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.