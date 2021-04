Rise in prices for sunflower oil reached 71 percent for a year. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation provided such data.

As of April 23, 2020, the average oil prices were 88.6 soms. As of April 14, 2021, they increased to 151.5 soms, or by 62.9 soms.

«Kyrgyzstan produces 12,000 tons of vegetable oil per year with a demand of 100,000 tons. Export deliveries from Russia and Kazakhstan account for 85 percent,» the state agency reported.