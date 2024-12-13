Vegetable oil production plant opened in Chui region

A new plant for production of vegetable oils has been opened in Kirov village of Chui region. The press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The plant is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. The ceremony was attended by the Vice President of the agency Nurlan Nartayev.

The plant is a modern high-tech enterprise capable of processing up to 3,000 tons of raw materials per month. The main products of the plant will be high-quality oils, which will be supplied to both domestic and international markets. This will allow Kyrgyzstan to strengthen its position in the food and processing industry on the world stage.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that the opening of the plant is fully consistent with the government’s strategy to ensure food security and create new jobs in the agro-industrial sector. More than 20 jobs have already been created within the framework of the project, and in the coming years it is planned to employ over 100 people. This will be an important contribution to reducing unemployment and strengthening the region’s economy.

Alpha plant provides new opportunities for farmers and producers, stimulating the development of the country’s agricultural sector.