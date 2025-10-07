22:00
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the 2021 government resolution «On the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products from the Kyrgyz Republic outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.»

According to the document, the ban is imposed on the export by road of oil (classified under code 2709 of EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity) and petroleum products (classified under code 2710 of EAEU Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity), with the exception of fuel oil and heating oil (classified under code 2710) produced by domestic oil refineries.

The previous version also excluded AI 80 gasoline and petroleum products.
