Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch production of gasoline and motor oils from its own oil. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, Iskender Asylkulov, told journalists about this.

According to him, investors are interested in this project.

He noted that oil is produced in Jalal-Abad and Batken regions, and motor oils and gasoline are planned to be produced from Batken oil.

Iskender Asylkulov explained that the oil refinery in Kadamdzhai district is 80 percent complete.

The products are planned to primarily meet the needs of Batken region.
