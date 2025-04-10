14:44
Counterfeit motor oils: Four owners of trading companies detained

Four owners of trading companies have been detained in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions for counterfeiting and selling branded motor oils. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, in connection with numerous complaints from vehicle owners about the quality of the motor oils sold as part of a criminal case under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (illegal use of someone else’s trademark by an organized group of persons), searches were conducted in warehouses in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions, where large batches of counterfeit motor oils were found and seized.

Thus, it was found out that the directors of the companies and suppliers Kh.A.A., Kh.Sh.Kh., Kh.N.B. and M.Kh.B., being dealers of branded motor oil brands, smuggled similar low-quality oils from China.

At the same time, all the discovered motor oil containers did not have excise stamps, which were put into effect on March 1, 2025. The examination of the seized oils showed their low quality, in particular the absence of an «alkaline number» in their composition. This property of motor oils is responsible for protecting engines from premature wear.

According to the data received, their services were used by the so-called tenderers, who, in collusion with representatives of government agencies, supplied them with counterfeit oils under the guise of original ones.

Also, at certain oil change points in the cities of Jalal-Abad and Osh, facts of pouring cheap Russian-made oils into containers of branded oils for their further sale were revealed.

The SCNS asks citizens to pay attention to the presence of certificates of conformity at oil change points, which confirm the manufacturer and quality of the oil. Currently, investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify all persons involved in this criminal scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/325553/
views: 139
