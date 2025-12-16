15:24
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December

In December of this year, KazTransOil JSC will increase oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan and resume transit to Uzbekistan. Inbusiness.kz reports, citing the company’s press service.

According to the company, oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan resumed in November. Previously, transportation in this direction took place in 2017. Up to 30,000 tons of oil are planned for delivery to the republic by the end of 2025.

Oil transit to Uzbekistan is scheduled for December at up to 35,000 tons.

«The total volume of oil supplies in both directions will amount to 65,000 tons, of which up to 55,000 tons are expected this month,» the statement says.

Oil is transported via a system of main pipelines to Shagyr oil loading terminal, where it is loaded into rail tank cars.
link: https://24.kg/english/354801/
views: 59
