Kyrgyzstan meets 56.5% of its vegetable oil demand with domestic production

Kyrgyzstan is consistently implementing measures to substitute imports of vegetable oil, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, five new oilseed processing enterprises were launched this year: one in Issyk-Kul region, two in Naryn region, and one each in Talas and Chui regions.

Data from the National Statistical Committee show that a total of nine large and 136 small enterprises involved in oilseed processing are currently registered in the country.

Over the past 11 months, about 18,500 tons of vegetable oil have been produced. Self-sufficiency through domestic production has reached 56.5 percent, compared to 20.2 percent in 2022.

The ministry also noted that efforts are underway to promote high-yield oilseed varieties. Trials of new varieties imported from the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey are currently in progress.