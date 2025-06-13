Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran

Oil prices spiked sharply after Israel launched an attack on Iran. Data from Investing.com say.

Brent crude oil rose by more than 6 percent ($6.29), reaching $73.65 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also increased by nearly 10 percent ($6.43) — to $74.47 per barrel.

Gold prices climbed as well, up 1.8 percent to $3,444 per troy ounce.

Foreign media report that U.S. and Asian stock indices have begun to decline amid the escalating tensions.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»