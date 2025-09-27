Russian Federation Council extends rules for oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan

The Federation Council of Russia has ratified a protocol on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the oil sector.

At a plenary session, a protocol amending the agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products, originally signed on June 6, 2016, was approved. The document was signed in St. Petersburg on December 20, 2024, with the aim of preserving the existing customs administration procedures, the explanatory note to the bill says.

The protocol extends the use of temporary periodic customs declarations for the transportation of oil and petroleum products via pipelines. This decision is linked to the technological specifics of pipeline transportation and its customs administration, allowing procedures to be optimized and ensuring uninterrupted supplies.

The measure is intended to maintain stability in the energy cooperation between the two countries.