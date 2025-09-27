10:53
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Russian Federation Council extends rules for oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan

The Federation Council of Russia has ratified a protocol on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the oil sector.

At a plenary session, a protocol amending the agreement between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products, originally signed on June 6, 2016, was approved. The document was signed in St. Petersburg on December 20, 2024, with the aim of preserving the existing customs administration procedures, the explanatory note to the bill says.

The protocol extends the use of temporary periodic customs declarations for the transportation of oil and petroleum products via pipelines. This decision is linked to the technological specifics of pipeline transportation and its customs administration, allowing procedures to be optimized and ensuring uninterrupted supplies.

The measure is intended to maintain stability in the energy cooperation between the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/345132/
views: 140
Print
Related
Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields
Russia asks ICAO to ease aviation sanctions
Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law held at MFA
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture
Visa-free regime between Russia and China comes into effect
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
Popular
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
27 September, Saturday
10:24
Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrgyz agricultural sector Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrg...
10:15
Budget and 12-year education: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet holds regular meeting
10:02
Russian Federation Council extends rules for oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan
09:42
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas
09:28
Network of webcam studios uncovered in Bishkek: Organizers detained
26 September, Friday
17:23
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek
17:11
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project
16:52
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with South Sudan and the Bahamas
16:38
SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents