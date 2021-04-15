16:37
Local elections: Voting results annulled at seven polling stations in Bishkek

From April 10 to April 14, the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission received 54 complaints and applications from voters, political parties and observers who monitored the April 11 local elections.

At least 16 of them concerned procedural violations, 38 — voting results, the TEC reports.

Following the results of consideration of the complains, members of PEC No. 1028 and chairpersons of PEC No. 1231, 1241, 1343, 1351, 1206, 1035, 1333, 1115, 1303, 1228, 1351 were warned about non-admission of violations of electoral legislation.

The TEC annulled the results of voting outside the polling stations at PECs 1023, 1028, 1029, 1036, 1309, 1311, 1312.

Precinct election commissions No. 1051 and 1157 annulled the results of voting outside the premises.

At least 21 other complaints and applications are under consideration.
