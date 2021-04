According to preliminary data, only three parties enter the Osh City Council. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes in the southern capital — 49.48 percent. The party is followed by Uluttar Birimdigi (18.84 percent) and Yiman Nuru (8.21 percent).

Experts call Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan a pro-government party.

Counting is still ongoing, data may change.