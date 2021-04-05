17:06
MP asks US Embassy to help return runaway officials to Kyrgyzstan

Law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan and the United States have begun work on criminal cases against former officials suspected of corruption. Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev announced a meeting of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

Deputy Shailoobek Atazov appealed to the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and called for the sake of justice first to return the former officials suspected of corruption who fled to America.

«Big or small country, it doesn’t matter, but each country should have its own honor and dignity,» he added.

«The law enforcement agencies of the USA and the Kyrgyz Republic have begun direct work. The State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office are working on this case,» the Foreign Minister replied.

The former Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev is in the United States. He fled the country in June 2018, crossing the border with Tajikistan. In Khujand, he showed his diplomatic passport and boarded the plane. The State Committee for National Security put him on the international wanted list. The politician fled after a criminal case was opened against him for embezzlement of $30,000. The funds were allocated for awarding the Chingiz Aitmatov Prize. In November 2018, he was deprived of his deputy seat. He was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property in June 2020.
