Akylbek Japarov arrives in USA to participate in IMF, World Bank Group meetings

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov arrived in Washington (USA) to participate in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

During his working visit, he will hold a number of meetings with heads of international financial institutions and organizations such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, USAID, American-Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank.

The main topic of discussion between the parties will be the development of the hydropower sector, in particular Kambarata HPP 1 construction project, as well as economic prospects and climate change issues, promotion of Polar Star school education transformation program.

In addition, a number of meetings with representatives of leading U.S. financial and technology corporations are planned.
