Akylbek Japarov meets with management of financial institutions in Washington

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with management of a number of financial institutions in Washington (USA). The press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to its data, Akylbek Japarov met with the President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa.

«Our government is focused on the implementation of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of public finance, development of the private sector and the fight against corruption. We are confident that the continuation of constructive dialogue and technical cooperation with ADB will contribute to the achievement of our strategic goals,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

During the meeting they discussed the status and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as issues related to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the construction of Kambarata HPP 1, projects in the spheres of irrigation, healthcare and education of Kyrgyzstan.

Then Akylbek Japarov met with the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun.

The head of the Cabinet told about the ongoing reforms, high indicators of economic development of the country, which were achieved thanks to the measures taken on fiscalization and administration of tax and customs procedures, application of effective measures of economic regulation, as well as a wide range of instruments of monetary policy.

He also met with the Acting Managing Director of the European Investment Bank Markus Berndt and noted that the EIB is one of the leading international financial partners of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The Kyrgyz Republic is highly interested in cooperation in the field of introduction of «clean» energy. Currently, Kyrgyzstan uses only about 13 percent of its hydropower potential. At the same time, in the energy sector, the most ambitious and flagship project is the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts,» Akylbek Japarov said, stressing the interest in strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

In addition, the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev had a meeting with Hela Cheikhrouhou, Vice President of the International Finance Corporation for the Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
