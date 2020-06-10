21:45
Ex-deputy Askarbek Shadiev sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Askarbek Shadiev, was found guilty of illegal enrichment. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court sentenced the fugitive parliament member in absentia to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, a businessman Vyacheslav Duplischev was sentenced to five years in prison. Both of them must also pay a fine — 60,000 soms each.

The court confirmed this information.

Askarbek Shadiev left the republic in June 2018, crossing the border with Tajikistan. He showed a diplomatic passport in Khujand, and boarded a plane. The SCNS put him on the international wanted list. The politician fled after a criminal case was opened against him for appropriation of $ 30,000. The funds were allocated for awarding the Chingiz Aitmatov Prize. Askarbek Shadiev was charged in absentia with abuse of power.

In November, by decision of Bir Bol faction, he was deprived of his deputy seat. In December, the court sentenced the former official to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
