12:28
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules

Muslims can get vaccinated against coronavirus infection during fasting. Representative of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, vaccination against coronavirus will not prevent the Muslims from fulfilling one of the five main pillars of Islam — keeping the fast for 30 days.

«If a person wants to get vaccinated during Orozo, then you can. You can get vaccinated not only at night, but also during the day,» Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu told.

According to preliminary data of SDMK, Ramadan will begin on April 13-14 this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/188815/
views: 75
Print
Related
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19
Death of MFA employee: Director of National Center suspended from work
Police commission forensic medical examination on death of diplomat
Vaccination of MFA employee: Autopsy finds no traces of vaccine
Health Ministry to create commission to find out causes of death of MFA employee
COVID-19: Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry employee dies after vaccination
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to be vaccinated in order of priority
Vaccine against COVID-19 delivered to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory
COVID-19: 7,000 Chinese working in Kyrgyzstan want to get vaccinated
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation
CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
5 April, Monday
12:18
Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Batken Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Bat...
11:58
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
11:45
Residents protest against illegal development of Bishkek
11:34
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19
11:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan