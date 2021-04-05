SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules

Muslims can get vaccinated against coronavirus infection during fasting. Representative of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, vaccination against coronavirus will not prevent the Muslims from fulfilling one of the five main pillars of Islam — keeping the fast for 30 days.

«If a person wants to get vaccinated during Orozo, then you can. You can get vaccinated not only at night, but also during the day,» Baktiyar Toktogazy uulu told.

According to preliminary data of SDMK, Ramadan will begin on April 13-14 this year.