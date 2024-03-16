Jalal-Abad resident opens underground madrasah, holds classes with children

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detected and stopped the activities of an underground madrasah, where religious classes were held for minor children. The SCNS press center reported.

It was established that a citizen, 26, who has no religious education, organized religious classes at his place of residence for children from six to nine years old (12 children in total).

«Classes were held daily for three hours in a room that did not meet sanitary and epidemiological standards (damp and cool rooms); the literature used was not tested by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. Some children did not attend secondary school for a long time,» the statement says.

Based on the results of inspection, acts and protocols were drawn up against the man on violations of the provisions of the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» and the Code of Offenses, and a fine of 7,500 soms was imposed.

Preventive conversations were held with parents of minor children. Social workers carry out work to return the children to secondary schools.