This year, the festive Ait prayer will be held in mosques in the capital, and not on the Old Square of Bishkek. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

This is reportedly done for the safety of citizens.

The SDMK also presented the Ait Namaz program:

6.15 −7.25 a.m. — narratives;

7.25 −7.30 — rules of Ait prayer, reading of saffan saaf;

7.30 — festive prayer.

Orozo Ait will be celebrated in Kyrgyzstan on April 10.