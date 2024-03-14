10:55
President Sadyr Japarov meets with new mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the newly elected head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Abdulaziz Zakirov. The meeting was attended by the Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs Toigonbai Abdykarov. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated Abdulaziz Zakirov on his election to the position of Mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the discussion, various issues were raised regarding the current activities of the SDMK, as well as countering emerging challenges and threats facing the country.

The President emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic is a secular and multi-religious country, in which about 90 percent of the population is Muslim. He noted the importance of tolerance and generosity promoted by Islam, as well as the role of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims in promoting these values.

Sadyr Japarov expressed concern about some phenomena that do not correspond to the traditional values of Islam, and called to focus on the need to adhere to the traditional Hanafi madhhab.

During the meeting, he expressed satisfaction with the work of the SDMK in clarifying the Presidential Decree «On measures to streamline family celebrations and memorial rites in the Kyrgyz Republic.» It is noted that citizens are gradually abandoning the installation of expensive tombstones and lavish celebrations on credit.

The head of state called for continued work to minimize waste.

Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov thanked for the reception and congratulated the President on the beginning of Orozo month. He also announced start of explanatory work on behalf of the head of state in all regions of the republic and plans to create a personnel reserve.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov wished the new mufti success in his responsible work for the good of the country.
