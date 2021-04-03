11:42
MFA concerned: Tajikistan steps up checks of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Mukhriddin in Moscow. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Constructive exchange of views took place on topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations and prospects for further building up mutual joint activities, including organization of events at a high level, were outlined.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to continue meetings of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the next negotiations of which are to be held in the near future in Kyrgyzstan.

The parties were unanimous in the opinion that completion of legal registration of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan would have a positive impact on the entire range of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ruslan Kazakbaev expressed concern about the incoming information about numerous facts of sudden checks of documents of Kyrgyz citizens temporarily or permanently residing in Lakhsh district of Tajikistan carried out by the law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan.

The former Zherge-Tal district was renamed into Lakhsh district in 2016. It became a part of Tajikistan in 1931.

«The Kyrgyz living in Lakhsh district are required to restore Tajik citizenship or leave the country. The Kyrgyz side asked to carry out this work in accordance with the requirements of the labor and migration legislation of Tajikistan, avoiding violations of the legal status of Kyrgyz compatriots,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.
views: 77
