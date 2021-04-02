1,237 parents in Bishkek choose online education for their children

More than 105,000 children started learning offline in Bishkek yesterday. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, told at a briefing.

She reminded that school students of seven parallels are taught in this format.

«In addition, we give permission to continue learning online, if parents are afraid to let their children go to school. They have to write an application. In total, we have received 1,237 applications,» Elmira Imanalieva said.

She added that at least 14 students and 7 teachers have coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia, 3,496 students and 51 teachers have ARVI as of April 1.