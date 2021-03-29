12:14
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at international marathon in Tashkent

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the 3rd Navruz International Marathon, which took place on March 28 in Tashkent city. Website of the Uzbekistan’s Athletics Federation says.

Darya Maslova finished the first during the women’s half marathon (1 hour 13 minutes 19 seconds). Gulshan Satarova came the third (1 hour 16 minutes 44 seconds).

At the marathon distance among women, Maria Korobitskaya finished the first with the result 2 hours 32 minutes 21 seconds.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Ilya Tyapkin, won a silver medal.
