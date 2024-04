Kyrgyzstani Sardana Trofimova participated in the Hannover Marathon. The competition’s website reported.

Her time is 2 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds.

The task was to fulfill the Olympic standard, namely to finish with a result of no more than 2 hours 26 minutes 50 seconds.

Unfortunately, Sardana Trofimova was unable to do this.

Another Kyrgyzstani Ilya Tyapkin finished ninth.