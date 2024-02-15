Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Shooting World Cup

Imandos Bektenov won a gold medal at the World Cup, which takes place in Granada (Spain) on February 10-18. The Shooting Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

The Kyrgyzstani became the best in PP-60 (Air Pistol Men Junior).

«This magnificent achievement not only demonstrates his skill but also becomes a source of pride for the entire nation. We congratulate you on your victory and admire the outstanding sporting achievements of Imandos Bektenov!» the Federation noted.