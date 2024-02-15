17:32
USD 89.43
EUR 95.71
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Shooting World Cup

Imandos Bektenov won a gold medal at the World Cup, which takes place in Granada (Spain) on February 10-18. The Shooting Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

The Kyrgyzstani became the best in PP-60 (Air Pistol Men Junior).

«This magnificent achievement not only demonstrates his skill but also becomes a source of pride for the entire nation. We congratulate you on your victory and admire the outstanding sporting achievements of Imandos Bektenov!» the Federation noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/286832/
views: 188
Print
Related
Runner Sardana Trofimova receives certificate of Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medal at trampoline tournament
Kyrgyz sumo wrestlers win medals at Commonwealth Cup in Moscow
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 28 medals at II Universiade of Turkic States
Kyrgyzstani becomes world champion in chessboxing
Sports center named after Aisulu Tynybekova to be opened in Kochkor district
Cabinet has no money to build sports complex for people with disabilities
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of new Asyl sports complex in Talas
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in World Teqball Championship
29 Kyrgyzstanis to participate in Asian Para Games in China
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
15 February, Thursday
17:24
Ambulance driver detained in Batken region for drug use Ambulance driver detained in Batken region for drug use
17:16
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
16:31
Students from Kyrgyzstan participate in All-Russian Olympiad in Surgery
16:11
Procedure for calculating payments for cars imported from EAEU to change in RF
15:06
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Shooting World Cup