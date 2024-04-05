17:26
Kyrgyzstan has more than 80 federations of various sports

There are more than 80 federations of various sports in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Aibek Abdymomunov said this at a joint meeting of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction and Mekenchil parliamentary group.

Deputy Ulan Bakasov asked which of them work effectively.

Aibek Abdymomunov named priority sports that work well. These are wrestling, boxing, judo, athletics and weightlifting.

The deputy asked how national sports are developing.

«There are many national sports, but more attention is paid now to kok-boru. There is a Directorate for the Development of National Sports,» the deputy minister noted.

He added that funds are allocated to national sports within the framework of the calendar plan.
link: https://24.kg/english/290903/
views: 121
