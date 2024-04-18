13:54
Run the Silk Road 2024 International Marathon to take place in Issyk-Kul region

The International Marathon Run the Silk Road 2024 will take place on May 4 on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake. The Executive Director of the marathon directorate, Aigerim Valisheva, announced at a press conference.

More than 3,000 people from almost 20 countries will take part in the marathon.

According to the Secretary General of the Athletics Federation Melis Nadyrov, the track is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. The race is licensed for the Olympic and Asian Games, the World Marathon Championships and has the World Athletics label. The marathon is held under the auspices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In addition to the absolute championship, divided by gender, age categories 35-44, 45-54, 55-64, 65 years and older and the category of persons with disabilities will be awarded at the marathon and half-marathon distances.

The program includes the following distances:

  • Marathon — 42 kilometers 195 meters;
  • Half marathon — 21 kilometers 97 meters;
  • 10 kilometer race;
  • 3 kilometer race;
  • Children’s race;
  • Nordic walking 10 kilometers and 3 kilometers.

Registration for the marathon is possible until April 30.

The prize fund is 1.5 million soms.
