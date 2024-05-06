Kyrgyzstanis among winners of Issyk-Kul International Marathon

Run The Silk Road International Marathon took place on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake. Its results can be found at the link.

Ilya Tyapkin from Kyrgyzstan lost 56 seconds to Bakhtier Utkirov from Uzbekistan and took second place.

Another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aman Mamunaliev, took the third place.

An athlete from Mongolia became the first among women, the second was the representative of Ukraine.

Kyrgyzstani Gulshanai Makarova took the third place.

About 4,000 people took part in the marathon (42.195 kilometers), half marathon (21.097 kilometers), 10 and 3 kilometer runs and a children’s race.