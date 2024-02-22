President of Kyrgyzstan participates in opening of Games of Future in Kazan

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic took part in the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future in Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan).

The ceremony was opened by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The heads of state greeted the sportsmen from their countries in their native languages, wishing them success in the competitions.

Sadyr Japarov, together with other guests, inspected the installations of Games of the Future and art objects in the new Digital Sport disciplines, and also visited the competition halls of Dota-2 and Phygital Football disciplines, where he watched the teams’ training and games.

Games of the Future is a high-tech sports show that includes hybrid sports competitions in classic sports and their digital analogues. More than 270 teams and more than 2,000 athletes from 107 countries take part in the tournament. The competition program includes 21 disciplines, which are divided into five challenges: sports, tactics, strategy, technology and speed. All disciplines support a phygital concept — they combine classical sports, e-sports and technology.

Five people from Kyrgyzstan participate in the Games of Future. Amanbek Yunusali and Viktor Kotlyarevkiy, representing HYDRA team, take part in Dota-2 game. One Move representative Kiyalbek Tayirov also participates in the game. Two more representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Mirbek Bakirov and Arsen Kasymov, compete in sports programming.