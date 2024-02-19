10:57
Sadyr Japarov to attend opening of Games of Future sports show in Kazan

The President of Kyrgyzstan has been invited to the opening ceremony of Games of the Future sports show in Kazan. Local media reported.

According to journalists, on February 21, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon are expected to arrive in Tatarstan. In addition to the CIS leaders, representatives of Asian and Middle Eastern states may attend the event.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin invited the colleagues.

Games of the Future will be held in Kazan from February 21 to March 3. Athletes from 107 countries and 227 teams will take part in the competitions. They will participate in 21 disciplines. A total of 10 Kazan venues will be involved. The prize fund is $10 million.

Games of the Future is a sports show of a new format, which combines competitions in physical and digital dimensions.

The international tournaments will be held in 16 hybrid disciplines. Each of them presents the concept of physical+digital, i.e. combines physical culture and cybersport or VR-/AR-technology.

The competitions are divided into five categories — sport, tactics, strategy, technology and speed.
