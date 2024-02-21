Kyrgyzstan's athletes concerned about delay in purchase of medicines

Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and deputy of the Parliament Taalaibek Masabirov got acquainted with the training of the women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan for the upcoming competitions. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The problems that the team is facing in connection with the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris were discussed during the meeting.

«The director of the Olympic Sports Department, Melis Tobokelov, and the head coach of the national team, Nurbek Izabekov, expressed concern about the delay in the purchase of vitamins and medicines for athletes. Despite the fact that financing was provided at the proper level, the tender did not take place due to the lack of applications. This creates serious difficulties in preparing the qualification camps and may negatively affect the success of our athletes on the Olympic arena,» the statement says.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that the purchase of vitamins and medicines is not financed through the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He proposed to prepare a draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, which would allow Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise to purchase medicines directly from suppliers without holding tender procedures. Moreover, about 80 percent of the necessary medicines are already available at Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise, the ministry noted. The minister expressed hope that the initiative to simplify procurement would be supported by deputies and implemented in the near future.