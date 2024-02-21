17:34
USD 89.43
EUR 96.36
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan's athletes concerned about delay in purchase of medicines

Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and deputy of the Parliament Taalaibek Masabirov got acquainted with the training of the women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan for the upcoming competitions. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The problems that the team is facing in connection with the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris were discussed during the meeting.

«The director of the Olympic Sports Department, Melis Tobokelov, and the head coach of the national team, Nurbek Izabekov, expressed concern about the delay in the purchase of vitamins and medicines for athletes. Despite the fact that financing was provided at the proper level, the tender did not take place due to the lack of applications. This creates serious difficulties in preparing the qualification camps and may negatively affect the success of our athletes on the Olympic arena,» the statement says.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that the purchase of vitamins and medicines is not financed through the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He proposed to prepare a draft order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, which would allow Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise to purchase medicines directly from suppliers without holding tender procedures. Moreover, about 80 percent of the necessary medicines are already available at Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise, the ministry noted. The minister expressed hope that the initiative to simplify procurement would be supported by deputies and implemented in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/287326/
views: 145
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to attend opening of Games of Future sports show in Kazan
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Shooting World Cup
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
Runner Sardana Trofimova receives certificate of Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan
Sale of potent drugs without prescription revealed in Osh pharmacies
Economy Minister: Retail pharmacies purchase medicines from social ones
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medal at trampoline tournament
Kyrgyz sumo wrestlers win medals at Commonwealth Cup in Moscow
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 28 medals at II Universiade of Turkic States
Kyrgyzstan’s pharmacists ask to introduce VAT on import of some medicines
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
21 February, Wednesday
17:00
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in...
16:55
Armed Forces veteran Anvar Sartaev placed under house arrest
15:58
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
15:52
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
15:42
Kyrgyzstan's athletes concerned about delay in purchase of medicines