Athlete Sardana Trofimova was handed the certificate of a Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan of International Class. The athlete reported on social media.

«Thank you, Kyrgyzstan, for the second life of my sports career,» she posted.

Sardana Trofimova is now training in Bosteri village.

The native of Yakutia, who became a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, in 2023 won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in marathon, took third place at the Asian Championship in half marathon in the individual competition and first place in the team competition.