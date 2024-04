Kyrgyzstanis took part in the Tashkent International Marathon. The Athletics Federation reported on social media.

In the half marathon, Maria Korobitskaya (1:12:53) took the first place, another Kyrgyzstani Ainuska Kalil kyzy (1:15:22) won a silver medal.

Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic Ilya Tyapkin took the third place (2:24:53) in the marathon.

About 6,000 athletes from more than 45 countries took part in the marathon.