Japanese company raises over 900,000 soms for purchase of PPE for Kyrgyzstan

Japanese company raised more than 900,000 soms for purchase of PPE for Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan reports.

The IT company Pricer Bishkek organized a fundraising in Japan from December 2020 to January 2021 to help Kyrgyzstan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, 1,202,000 Japanese yen — more than 937,500 soms — were collected for the purchase of personal protective equipment for doctors working in hospitals in Issyk-Kul region.

«After analyzing various state and international structures for handing over the PPE to the most needy hospitals in Issyk-Kul region, Pricer Bishkek decided to contact Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan with a request to assist in transfer of the humanitarian aid. The Foundation, within the framework of the Public Health Program, is currently carrying out a large project in Issyk-Kul region, predicts situation with coronavirus and prepares doctors for the next wave of the pandemic,» the statement says.

The personal protective equipment will be handed over to the following medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region:

  • Regional Center of Family Medicine in Karakol;
  • Issyk-Kul Regional Combined Hospital;
  • General Practice Center Aksuu;
  • General Practice Center Tyup;
  • General Practice Center Issyk-Kul;
  • General Practice Center Balykchy;
  • General Practice Center Ton;
  • General Practice Center Dzheti-Oguz;
  • General Practice Center Ananyevo.
