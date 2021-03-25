10:22
USD 84.80
EUR 100.29
RUB 1.11
English

New head of Kyrgyz diaspora elected in Moscow

A 36-year-old Kubanychbek Osmonbekov became the head of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow and Moscow Oblast of Russia. Diaspora representatives told 24.kg news agency.

Kubanychbek Osmonbekov is the founder of the International Association of Entrepreneurs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, a member of the Committee on Relations with Compatriots Abroad under the President of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, he is the president of the professional MMA League AIKOL FC and founder of Business Auditorium magazine.

He replaced Raimkul Arzymatovich, who had headed the Kyrgyz diaspora for the past five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/187505/
views: 113
Print
Related
Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan
Two children from Kyrgyzstan die in fire in Surgut (Russia)
Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue
Small Kyrgyzstani falls from second floor of shopping center in Moscow
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with compatriots in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
Kyrgyzstani convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia
Kyrgyzstani falls from roof of house in St. Petersburg
12-month-old son of Kyrgyzstani drowns while bathing in Podolsk
Illegal migrant from Kyrgyzstan stabs sister with knife in Yekaterinburg
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
25 March, Thursday
10:14
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many district...
10:11
WHO announces outbreak of poliovirus in Tajikistan
09:37
Kyrgyzstan to host EXPO KYRGYZSTAN - EURASIA 2021
09:31
SCNS summons activist Kunduz Azhibekova for interrogation
09:27
Prime Minister takes construction of North - South road under personal control
24 March, Wednesday
17:58
Court acquits blogger Elmir Sydyman
17:52
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Iskander Gaipkulov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss measures to protect business
17:23
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan negotiate borders