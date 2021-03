Shailoobek Atazov took the oath and took up the duties of a deputy at today’s session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Shailoobek Atazov received the mandate from Ata Meken party. He took the place of Iskender Gaipkulov, who was appointed the head of the Department of Strategic Development Policy, Economy and Finance of the Presidential Executive Office.

He ran from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party in the fall.