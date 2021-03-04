Kyrgyzstan to host online hackathon to support IT specialists

An online hackathon Develop My Community will be held in Kyrgyzstan. It was initiated to support IT professionals, development experts, civil society and innovators. UNDP reports.

The objectives of the hackathon are generation and implementation of technological ideas with the aim of uniting people for co-planning, resource mobilization, and projects’ realization beneficial for the community development. The total prize fund of the hackathon is 250,000 soms, which will be distributed among the three winners, who will be able to spend them on the further implementation of the announced projects.

The best projects will receive informational support from UNDP to better implement their ideas.

The event consists of online seminars from the Accelerator Lab «Expanding citizen participation in the development of communities» and of the implementation of ideas stage. At the seminars, participants will learn more about the context of problems in the regions of the country and will be inspired by ideas for possible solutions through open discussions with experts from various fields. Online seminars will be held on March 10 and 11, 2021.

Both team and individual applications are accepted for participation.