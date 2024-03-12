Innovative IT module unveiled for glacier lake monitoring in Kyrgyzstan

A cutting-edge IT module designed for Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) monitoring was presented in Kyrgyzstan. UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The unveiling took place within the framework of the «Reducing Risks and Vulnerabilities from Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan through Strengthening the National Disaster Monitoring System and Communities’ Adaptive Capacity» project.

Kyrgyzstan faces the threat of more than 2,000 glacial lakes experiencing outbursts, with nearly 20 percent posing a high risk due to the instability of natural dams and melting ice. This threat, directly linked to permafrost degradation, endangers populations, infrastructure, and the environment. The most recent significant flood caused by a high-mountain glacial lake outburst occurred on July 8, 2022, in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

«Against the backdrop of escalating environmental concerns, the unveiling of the newly developed IT module, part of the Unified Information System for Monitoring Glacier Lake Outburst Flooding Risk, symbolizes a proactive step towards safeguarding communities and ecosystems from the devastating impact of natural disasters,» the organization noted.

This innovative module integrates AI technology, employing a machine learning process, to enhance forecast accuracy, providing timely and crucial information for effective risk mitigation, which has been done for the first time in disaster monitoring and forecasting in the country.

Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Edelbek Kulmatov noted that the unified information system for monitoring the risk of glacial lake outburst is an invaluable tool for safeguarding both the lives and the environment. «Its integration with satellite systems, weather services, and government agencies ensures timely and accurate data collection and analysis,» he said.

Key features of the IT module include proprietary algorithms based on machine learning for automatic lake area calculation and threat detection, multi-parameter analysis for comprehensive risk assessment, and forecasting capabilities tailored to individual lakes. Moreover, the system facilitates real-time monitoring and alerts relevant authorities in case of potential threats.

The presentation also featured practical demonstrations of the IT module’s functionalities, including a mobile application for on-the-go monitoring and data access.

«Reducing Risks and Vulnerabilities from Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and Mudslide in Kyrgyzstan through Strengthening the National Disaster Monitoring System and Communities’ Adaptive Capacity» project aims to minimize the risks and vulnerabilities associated with potential disasters related to glacial lake outbursts and subsequent floods, ensuring the protection of local communities. The project’s implementation is made possible within the Climate Promise Initiative through the financial support of the government of Japan via the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).