New fire unit opened in Suzak village

New fire unit was opened in Suzak village. UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The completion of the fire and rescue unit in Suzak village is the result of joint efforts by KOICA and the Ministry of Emergency Situations as part of a broader initiative to build four fire and rescue units across Kyrgyzstan, including Bishkek, Osh, and Cholpon-Ata (Issyk-Kul region). The cooperation is aimed not only at strengthening the disaster risk management capacity of the Kyrgyz Republic but also at supplying modern firefighting equipment and machinery and improving the overall quality of firefighting services,» the organization noted.

«The grant project totaling almost $8 million within the framework of trilateral cooperation to improve the capacity of the fire and rescue service is bearing fruit. The construction of a fire and rescue unit in Bishkek will be completed soon. Therefore, we sincerely thank our partners and hope that our further friendship will develop in a comprehensive direction,» the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic Boobek Azhikeev noted.

«In the Suzak distrisct, which is the second most populous region of our republic, there was an urgent need to build a new fire and rescue unit and strengthen its technical base. This fire and rescue unit will serve more than 175,000 people living in five villages of the Suzak district,» the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Jalal-Abad province Absattar Syrgabaev emphasized during the ceremony.

The construction and equipping of the fire and rescue units is being carried out under a joint project of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, KOICA, and UNDP «Improving the level of public safety from fires by strengthening the capacity of the fire and rescue service in the Kyrgyz Republic» with a total budget of $7.7 million. The project aims to reduce the vulnerability of the population to fires and create conditions for sustainable development by modernizing and equipping fire and rescue units, as well as improving the regulatory framework of the fire and rescue service to protect the population, especially the most vulnerable groups such as women and children.