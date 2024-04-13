12:57
Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations receives new office equipment

Within the framework of the project «Climate Change and Sustainable Development in Central Asia» the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) handed over computers to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev met with the UNDP Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Alexandra Solovieva.

The ceremony of transfer of computer equipment for timely provision of information and effective response in case of emergency was held.

Minister Boobek Azhikeev thanked the UNDP office in the Kyrgyz Republic for all-round support in improving the capacity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and expressed hope for further cooperation.

In turn, Alexandra Solovieva confirmed UNDP readiness for close cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/291453/
views: 190
