Head of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov meets with UNDP delegation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, Assistant Administrator of the UNDP, UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CISIvana Živković. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov expressed interest in attracting advanced technologies to Kyrgyzstan in the fields of agriculture, hydropower, renewable energy, tourism, education, transport and digitalization.

UNDP was called on to actively participate in the implementation of the national roadmap for the development of mountain regions and creation of a trust fund in the Kyrgyz Republic to address climate issues.

UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CISIvana Živković, in turn, noted the leadership of Kyrgyzstan in the global mining agenda, which is one of the positive examples in the international arena.

She praised the government’s programs to eradicate poverty, support health care and education.

Ivana Živković informed about UNDP proposals to create a trust fund in the Kyrgyz Republic to address climate issues.
