Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

«During the meetings, the parties will discuss the current state and prospects of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek partnership, as well as exchange views on further cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations. Special attention will be paid to organization of the upcoming visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.
