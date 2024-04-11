10:19
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discuss investment cooperation

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties considered the current state and prospects for further expansion of bilateral strategic and fraternal relations between the two states.

The Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan expressed readiness to make joint efforts to increase the level of trade turnover between the two countries, including through the activities of the joint Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation, holding business forums and investment projects of the Azerbaijan — Kyrgyzstan Development Fund. Special attention was paid to the activation of investment cooperation between the countries in transport and logistics, renewable energy sources and hydropower.

The sides also discussed the upcoming mutual high-level visits this year, construction of infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, resumption of Baku — Bishkek — Baku air flight, holding of Days of Culture of the two countries.

In addition, the foreign ministers agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including mutual support in promoting the candidacies of the two countries.
