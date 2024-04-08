Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will visit Kyrgyzstan on April 8-9, 2024 at the invitation of his colleague Jeenbek Kulubaev.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries will be held, within which a wide range of bilateral issues of Kyrgyzstan — Azerbaijan cooperation will be discussed.