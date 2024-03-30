Foreign Minister discusses international security with Diplomatic Academy

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the teaching staff of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named after Kazy Dikambaev. The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of scientific and academic activities and the need to actualize the work of the educational institution taking into account international trends. Particular attention was paid to issues of climate change, water resource management, modern challenges and threats, as well as international security.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the key aspects of modern world politics and the need to strengthen the role of the Diplomatic Academy as an analytical center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One of the key aspects of the discussion was the issue of educating and training future specialists to fill vacant diplomatic positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to ensure the effective functioning of the ministry, as well as strengthening the international divisions of other ministries and departments of the country.

Finally, a computer lab was opened as part of the launch of the Master’s program in international water and environmental diplomacy, as well as HWCA project (Strengthening Higher Education in the Water Sector to Ensure Climate Resilience and Security in Central Asia).